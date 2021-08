The Indian women's hockey team might have lost a golden opportunity to win a medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, but they most definitely have won millions of hearts. Their run at the Tokyo Games is nothing less than a fairytale that will inspire the youngsters. The Rani Rampal-led team came very close to winning a medal but lost to Great Britain 3-4 in the third-place match.

Here's a look at India's journey at Tokyo Olympics: