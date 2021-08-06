Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team breaks down during conversation with PM Modi - watch

Indian women's hockey team broke down during a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he praised them for their performance at Tokyo Olympics. Despite giving fierce fight against Great Britain, India lost 3-4 in the bronze medal match on Friday (August 6), however, the Rani Rampa-led team has been hailed as they managed to record its best-ever finish at the Games.

The team had already scripted history by entering the semi-finals of the Games for the first time but a medal would have been a monumental moment for the team and also for the nation. After the pulsating bronze medal match ended, PM Modi congratulated the team for their efforts. He said that the team reflected the "spirit of New India" and their "success" at Tokyo 2020 will motivate youngsters.

Now, a video has going viral, where PM Modi can be seen speaking to the team and some of the players broke down during the conversation. Watch the video here:

Previously, PM Modi said, "We will always remember the great performance of our Women’s Hockey Team at #Tokyo2020. They gave their best throughout. Each and every member of the team is blessed with remarkable courage, skill and resilience. India is proud of this outstanding team."

He further added, "We narrowly missed a medal in Women’s Hockey but this team reflects the spirit of New India- where we give our best and scale new frontiers. More importantly, their success at #Tokyo2020 will motivate young daughters of India to take up Hockey and excel in it. Proud of this team."

In the match, Britain took a two-goal lead in the second quarter through goals by Elena Rayer and Sarah Robertson. India pulled level after drag-flick specialist Gurjit Kaur scored twice off penalty corners. Britain then conceded another goal that gave India a 3-2 lead going into the break, but kept fighting to turn the tables in the final leg of their Tokyo campaign. Hollie Pearne-Webb equalised in the 35th minute, while Grace Balsdon scored Britain's winning goal from a penalty corner in the last quarter.