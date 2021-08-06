'India is proud': PM Modi praises women's hockey team for 'outstanding' run at Tokyo Olympics

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the women's hockey team after they gave a spirited performance at Tokyo Olympics but missed a bronze medal narrowly. The Rani Rampal-led team went down fighting and lost the third-place match to Great Britain 3-4 on Friday (August 6). PM Modi said that the team reflected the "spirit of New India" and their "success" at Tokyo 2020 will motivate youngsters.

"We will always remember the great performance of our Women’s Hockey Team at #Tokyo2020. They gave their best throughout. Each and every member of the team is blessed with remarkable courage, skill and resilience. India is proud of this outstanding team," wrote PM Modi.

We narrowly missed a medal in Women’s Hockey but this team reflects the spirit of New India- where we give our best and scale new frontiers. More importantly, their success at #Tokyo2020 will motivate young daughters of India to take up Hockey and excel in it. Proud of this team. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2021 ×

He further added, "We narrowly missed a medal in Women’s Hockey but this team reflects the spirit of New India- where we give our best and scale new frontiers. More importantly, their success at #Tokyo2020 will motivate young daughters of India to take up Hockey and excel in it. Proud of this team."

Britain, who had won gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics, took a two-goal lead in the second quarter through goals by Elena Rayer and Sarah Robertson. India, who have never won an Olympic medal in women's hockey, pulled level after drag-flick specialist Gurjit Kaur scored twice off penalty corners. Britain then conceded another goal that gave India a 3-2 lead going into the break, but kept fighting to turn the tables in the final leg of their Tokyo campaign. Hollie Pearne-Webb equalised in the 35th minute, while Grace Balsdon scored Britain's winning goal from a penalty corner in the last quarter.

Indian sports minister Anurag Thakur also praised the team, he wrote, "India’s daughters - our determined athletes; we are immensely proud of you! A giant leap of faith & fighting spirit by our women’s hockey team; a legacy that will inspire us to do even better! You have shown us the way."

India's run at the Tokyo Olympics had ups and downs as they were off to a disappointing start as they lost their first three games in the Pool stage. They then defeated Ireland and South Africa and then pulled off a stunning show against Australia in the knockout match to book a place in the semis. However, they lost the semis to Argentina.