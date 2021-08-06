Tokyo Olympics wrestling: Bajrang Punia advances to semis after defeating Iran's Morteza Cheka Ghiasi

Indian wrestling star Bajrang Punia moved to men's free-style 65kg semi-final after beating Iran's Morteza Cheka Ghiasi at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

Previously, he had moved to the quarterfinals after just about managing to go past Kyrgyzstan's Ernazar Akmataliev in his opening bout. A timely take-down move just before the end of the first period put the Indian ahead 3-1 but Akmataliev ran Bajrang close in the second period, getting two push-out points to level the scores. Since Bajrang had the high scoring move, a two-pointer takedown, he was declared the winner on criteria.

On the other hand, debutant Indian wrestler Seema Bisla could not find a way to get out of the defensive trap of Tunisia's Sarra Hamdi and lost her 50kg opening round 1-3.