Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team goes down fighting against Great Britain in bronze medal match

Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain in the bronze medal match at Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Friday (August 6). India's dreams of winning a historic medal in women's hockey at the Games were shattered after Great Britain pulled off a 4-3 win over gritty India.

1st quarter

The first quarter remained goalless. The Great Britain team was pressing hard but they failed to convert several chances. The Indian goalkeeper Savita Punia displayed stood like a wall in the Q1 and denied shots from Ellie Rayer and Sarah Jones in quick succession.

2nd quarter

In the second quarter, Great Britain took a 1-0 lead when Ellie Rayer found an opportunity as she drove around the back of the Indian defence from the right. Her attempted cross was put into the goal by India's Deep Grace Ekka. GB's Sarah Robertson scored again by smashing a diving backhand strike in off the left post. They got a two-goal advantage.

India also made attempts to bridge the gap and finally got a breakthrough when Gurjit scored with the help of a perfectly placed penalty corner drag-flick. Moments later, Gurjit struck again to level the score with the help of an excellent penalty corner drag-flick.

India then went to score again as Vandana found a gap between Hinch and her near post to put her team into the lead. The Q2 ended with a scoreline of 3-2 in favour of India.

3rd quarter

In the third quarter, Great Britain levelled the score 3-3 with Hollie Pearne-Webb scoring from the top of the circle. The Q3 ended with 3-3.

4th quarter

In the fourth quarter, Great Britain took a 4-3 lead when Grace Balsdon converted a penalty, which remained the final score.