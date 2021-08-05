Tokyo Olympics: PM Narendra Modi calls Indian men's hockey team to congratulate after winning bronze - WATCH

Indian men's hockey team has ended their 41-year wait to win a medal in the Olympics after they defeated Germany and won a bronze medal. The Men in Blue held their nerve to win a thrilling match and beat the Germans 5-4 at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Thursday.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the team on scripting history and winning India the first medal in men's hockey since 1980. He tweeted: "Historic! A day that will be etched in the memory of every Indian. Congratulations to our Men’s Hockey Team for bringing home the Bronze. With this feat, they have captured the imagination of the entire nation, especially our youth. India is proud of our Hockey team."

He went on to call the team to congratulate them and tell them that the whole nation is celebrating this win.

Indian men's hockey team staged a stunning comeback against Germany to win a medal for India for the first time since 1980. The Men in Blue were quick to concede the first goal after Germany's Timur Oruz scored in the opening 2 minutes.

But, India's Simranjeet scored a stunning equaliser in the second quarter. However, defensive errors helped Germany to score two more goals and taking the scoreline to 3-1. But, the goals triggered the Indian team to change their game from defence to offence, and with help of penalty corners, Hardik Singh and Harmanpreet Singh found the back of the net.

In the third quarter, India was too good for the Germans as Rupinder Pal Singh scored from a penalty stroke and Gurjant's perfect assist helped Simranjeet score the fifth goal for India in the match. India were up by 5-3 by the end of the third quarter.

Germans looked in control in the first half of the fourth quarter as they scored their fourth goal. But the Indian men held their nerves to win a medal and end a 41-year wait.