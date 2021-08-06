Tokyo 2020: Indian golfer Aditi Ashok stays in hunt for a historic medal at Olympics

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok is in contention for the country's maiden Olympic medal in the sport in Tokyo. The 23-year-old golfer maintained second place with a three-under 68 in the third round of the Tokyo Olympics women's golf tournament at the Kasumigaseki Country Club on Friday (August 6).

Aditi has a combined score of 12-under and three strokes behind Nelly Korda of the USA who carded a two-under 69 in the penultimate round. Ashok has been in the top-two after all three rounds and a third-round 68 keeps her in silver position as the top three at the end of four rounds win the Olympic medals. This is Aditi's second Olympic appearance as she had finished tied 41st in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The final round begins 6:30 a.m. Saturday off 1 and 10



7:54 a.m.

🇯🇵 -8 Nasa Hataoka

🇸🇪 -8 Madelene Sagstrom

🇩🇰 -8 Nanna Koerstz Madsen



8:06 a.m.

🇦🇺 -10 Hannah Green

🇩🇰 -10 Emily Kristine Pedersen

🇯🇵 -10 Mone Inami



8:18 a.m.

🇺🇸 -15 Nelly Korda

🇮🇳 -12 Aditi Ashok

🇳🇿 -10 Lydia Ko pic.twitter.com/1iMHx77o97 — Olympic Golf (@OlympicGolf) August 6, 2021 ×

Now, the weather might play in favour of her, thanks to a tropical storm. The final round on Saturday is scheduled to begin an hour earlier due to the possibility of rain later in the day. In case the final round is abandoned midway due to weather on either Saturday and Sunday, the scores at the end of the third round will count for the medal places.

Four players — New Zealand's Lydia Ko (66), Australia's Hannah Green (67), Demark's Kristine Pederson (70) and Japan's Mone Inami (68) — shared the third spot with totals of 10-under 203.

Showing exemplary golfing skills, Aditi began the day with three pars before she brought her incredible short game to the fore. She sunk a 20-foot putt on the fourth for her first birdie of the day before narrowly missing another on the fifth, with the ball coming to a stop right on the ring. Bogeys on the ninth and 11th holes put her back at tied-third. However, Aditi Ashok recovered one of those shots with a 10-foot putt for birdie on the 15th hole to climb back up to tied-second.

(with inputs from agencies)