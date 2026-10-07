/‘From UP to IPL to India Side’: Suresh Raina hails Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s recall for NZ T20Is

Former Indian batter and a World Cup winner Suresh Raina expressed delight over Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s surprise recall to India’s T20I side for the first time in nearly four years. Known for his unplayable swing upfront, Bhuvneshwar last featured in a T20I on the New Zealand tour in November 2022, and could be back in the playing XI in the five-match T20I series starting October 22. Raina and Bhuvneshwar were part of the triumphant 2013 Champions Trophy campaign in England and were teammates at Uttar Pradesh in domestic cricket.

Since his white-ball debut against Pakistan during the 2012/13 series in India, Bhuvneshwar grew from an exciting prospect to India’s premier frontline quick for close to a decade. Taking to his X handle, Raina hailed Bhuvneshwar’s comeback to the Indian Team at 36.

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“Welcome back, Bhuvi! 🇮🇳💙

So happy to see one of India’s finest and most skilful bowlers getting his recognition again. The discipline, hard work and resilience he has shown over the years is truly inspiring.

From Uttar Pradesh to the IPL, and now back in the Indian T20 side — this comeback is thoroughly deserved. 👏

Keep inspiring,

@BhuviOfficial, your journey is a reminder that hard work always finds its way back. 🙌��🇮🇳”

Bhuvneshwar to lead India’s attack in Bumrah’s absence

Bhuvneshwar’s return to the Indian side wasn’t merely to provide veteran experience with Jasprit Bumrah rested, but was always on the cards following his stellar run in IPL 2026.

Representing the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Bhuvneshwar returned with 28 wickets in the past edition and helped his team defend their IPL crown. Although he finished second among the highest wicket-takers in IPL 2026, the Meerut pacer has won two Purple Caps thus far – awarded to the season’s highest wicket-taker.

India Squad for New Zealand T20Is –