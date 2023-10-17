The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially lodged a complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC) over the alleged inappropriate conduct of the Ahmedabad crowd in their ODI World Cup contest against India on Saturday (Oct 14). The high-voltage clash between the two nations took place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in which India beat Pakistan by seven wickets to extend their winning run to 8-0 against the arch-rivals in the ODI World Cup while more than 120,000 fans were in attendance.

PCB lodges complaint

"The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has lodged another formal protest with the ICC over delays in visas for Pakistani journalists and the absence of a visa policy for Pakistan fans for the ongoing World Cup 2023. The PCB has also filed a complaint regarding inappropriate conduct targeted at the Pakistan squad during the India vs Pakistan match held on 14 October 2023," read the statement.

The PCB has been in hot water recently and were first reluctant to play in Ahmedabad against India. However, those requests were not considered. The PCB also wanted clearance from the Indian government for their journalists to travel to India for the ODI World Cup, having previously seen their entry denied.

The Men in Green suffered an embarrassing seven-wicket defeat to India on Saturday, which was their first of the ODI World Cup campaign. They had earlier beaten Netherlands and Sri Lanka, with the latter chase coming in a record-breaking contest as they scored 345 runs. The defeat to India has now seen their losing streak extend to 8-0 in the ODI World Cups.

Pakistan will next travel to Bengaluru to face Australia. Babar’s side would now look to bounce back from their defeat against India with a positive result on Friday. Australia on the other hand have faced problems of their own having lost their opening two matches. However, they avoided defeat on Monday, beating Sri Lanka by five wickets in Lucknow.

