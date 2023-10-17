Australia finally got their first win of the ODI World Cup 2023 after beating Sri Lanka by five wickets on October 16 in Lucknow. The five-time champions had previously lost to India in their opening game and then against South Africa as well. They had an early scare during the game against Sri Lanka as well but eventually came out triumphant.

The Aussie bowlers were ineffective early on as Sri Lanka added 125 runs for the first wicket while batting first but the bowlers pulled things back and brought them down to 178/5. Mitchell Starc, the fearsome left-arm bowler, who was off colour during the early overs, struck back to send Dhananjaya de Silva back as the fifth wicket.

Starc also bowled that 41st over of the innings with Sri Lanka eight down and bowled his trademark 'toe crushing' yorker to rattle the stumps of Lahiru Kumara. Have a look at the video below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc) × Talking about match, Australia managed to restrict Sri Lanka for 204 despite a prolific opening stand by Lankan openers. Chasing the modest target, Australia lost David Warner and Steve Smith in one over but eventually got home by five wickets.

Aussie spinner Adam Zampa was adjudged Player of the Match for his 4/47 but admitted that there was 'flat feeling' in the change room after the first two losses.

"After the first two games there's definitely a flat feeling in the change rooms. We all know that I think you could probably go from 1 to 11 and say we all could do our roles a little bit better, particularly those first two games," Zampa said at the post match presentation.

He added, "It's a World Cup, so get on a roll. Obviously, a really big game against Pakistan in Bangalore, and if we can put it all together and play a good game there, you go 2 and 2 and the feeling's much better,” he added.

Australia play next in Bengaluru against Pakistan on October 20.

