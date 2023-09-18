Not Kohli or Bumrah! Pak great Wasim Akram names who will be Rohit-led India's main weapon in CWC 2023

Rohit Sharma-led India thrashed Sri Lanka by ten wickets in the Asia Cup 2023 final, on Sunday (September 17), in Colombo to win their eighth title in the continental tournament history. With this, India are preparing well for the upcoming home ODI World Cup. Before the mega event kicks off in India, on October 05 in Ahmedabad, India, former Pakistan great Wasim Akram has named the player who can be India's main weapon in the 50-over marquee event.

'Hardik Pandya is India's main weapon'

Akram was qouted as saying to Star Sports, "He (Hardik Pandya) is their main weapon in the upcoming World Cup and India are one of the favourite teams to win it. For starters, they are playing at home and we have seen what they can do with the ball."

To back the Pakistan great's claim, Hardik does provide a good balance to the Indian side. With him bowling very well (he ended with six scalps in Asia Cup 2023) and being India's crisis man lower down the order, his performance will be very crucial to India's chances in the 50-over World Cup.

Further, Akram opined on India's overall run in Asia Cup and how nicely the squad is building up for the World Cup at home. “Kuldeep got wickets as well against the big sides in the Asia Cup. So, it’s a complete side. So, well done to the Indian think tank, which has been supporting these boys and making sure that they have the proper squad before the World Cup,” he added.

India will now shift their focus on the three-match ODI series versus Australia at home, which begins on September 22 (Friday) in IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. After the series, India will play two warm-up games before their CWC 2023 opener, versus Australia in Chennai on October 08.

