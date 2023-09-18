'Someone will be replacing him,' says Gautam Gambhir on Shreyas Iyer's ODI World Cup squad spot

Former India opening batsman Gautam Gambhir wants Shreyas Iyer replaced from India's OD World Cup squad. The comments from Gambhir come after Iyer, who returned to the ODI fold in Asia Cup, could play just one game in the tournament before being sidelined due to back spasm. While India managed to win the trophy, Iyer's injury is not ideal for the team ahead of the quadrennial tournament.

"It is a concern. You were out for such a lengthy time and then you return for Asia Cup, play one match and then again become unfit. I don't think after this team management will pick up him for such a big tournament. You will see in the coming days that Iyer won't be part of the World Cup squad and someone will be replacing him. You should always go into a World Cup with fit players.

"Performance is a different thing. Imagine if a player suffers from a spasm or some other thing then you cannot find a replacement. So if Iyer hasn't been fit in this tournament then it is very difficult for him to be part of the World Cup because of his injury and then we don't even know how is form is presently. Whatever his form was, it was 7-8 months back after which he only played in one game. So it is unfortunate," Gambhir said during a conversation on Star Sports.

Apart from Iyer, KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah also returned to the side following an injury lay-off and did brilliantly well whenever picked up in the Playing XI. India skipper Rohit Sharma, however, said after Asia Cup final that Iyer is fit and will return to the side for the three-match ODI series against Australia which starts September 22.

India will also play two warm-up games after the Australia ODIs before starting their ODI World Cup campaign against Australia on October 8.

