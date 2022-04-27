'No target is too big': Ex-Australian cricketer explains why MS Dhoni is the greatest finisher in IPL history

MS Dhoni is one of the best finishers in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The veteran wicket-keeper batter has bailed his team Chennai Super Kings (CKS) out of trouble on several occasions in the past and continues to do that even in the ongoing season despite being 40.

Dhoni is no more the flamboyant hitter of the ball that he once was but backs his ability to finish games on his own. He recently helped CSK chase down 16 off the last four balls against Mumbai Indians to bag a thrilling three-wicket win. Dhoni might not be on top of his game but he has been one of CSK's better batters this season.

After yet another finishing masterclass from the former CSK captain in the IPL, former Australia spinner Brad Hogg recently explained why Dhoni is the greatest finisher IPL has ever seen. In a video on his YouTube channel, Hogg explained how no target is too big for Dhoni in the final over and that his reputation also helps him dominate against bowlers.

"MS Dhoni wants that particular moment. He wants it because he believes in himself. No target is too big. Whether it's 15 runs an over or 30 runs an over, he still believes that he can get his team over the line. Also the reputation, he already knows that the bowler is thinking that he is good at this role at the back end and he can win from any situation," Hogg said.

"His scoring rate is not that high in the 18th and the 19th over. He is just working the ball around, making sure that he's got control of the run rate. It's between him and the bowler in the final over and he tries to attack the bowler in the first couple of balls. Once he does that, his reputation overrides the bowler's mind," he added.

CSK had their hopes pinned on Dhoni once again in their last game against Punjab Kings. With 27 needed off the last six balls, Dhoni started with a six against Rishi Dhawan before he bowled a wide. It seemed the stage was set once again for a Dhoni masterclass but Dhawan managed to outfox the CSK veteran and earned his team an 11-run win.

Dhoni was dismissed on 12 off 8 balls as CSK suffered their sixth defeat of the season. The Ravindra Jadeja-led side has so far managed only two wins this season.