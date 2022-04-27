WATCH: Mohammed Shami cleans up Kane Williamson with a peach of a delivery in GT vs SRH clash

Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Mohammed Shami bowled a peach of a delivery to bamboozle Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Kane Williamson in the clash between the two sides in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Wednesday (April 27). Shami bowled an exceptional in-swinging delivery to clean up Williamson, who had no answers to the pacer's brilliance.

The dismissal took place on the penultimate delivery of the third over when Shami rattled Williamson's stump with a peach of a delivery. The SRH skipper was dismissed on just 5 off 8 balls as his team was handed an early blow in the Powerplay. Shami was lauded by many for his brilliant delivery to get rid of Williamson.

Watch video:

×

Also Read: Huge boost for DC as Mitchell Marsh, Tim Seifert rejoin camp after recovering from COVID-19

The senior Indian pacer has been in fine form with the ball so far this season and continued his impressive run against SRH on Wednesday. After drawing the first blood for his team in the form of Williamson, Shami also dismissed both Rahul Tripathi and Nicholas Pooran to pile more misery on the opposition.

Shami finished with good figures of 3/39 in his four overs. However, the other GT bowlers were taken to the cleaners by the SRH batters. SRH rode on a quickfire 65 off 42 balls from opener Abhishek Sharma and Aiden Markram's 56 off 40 balls along with Shashank Singh's sensational cameo of 6-ball 25 to post a strong total of 195 runs on the board.

Also Read: CSK head coach Stephen Fleming explains why Rajvardhan Hangargekar is yet to feature in IPL 2022

It was a brilliant display from Shashank, who is playing his first game of the season and looked in fabulous touch. The uncapped Indian youngster slammed three sixes and four inside six deliveries to help his side get closer to the 200-run mark on the scoreboard.

SRH, who have been on an unbeaten run of five matches so far this season, will be hoping to make it six wins in a row with a victory against in-form Gujarat Titans on Wednesday.