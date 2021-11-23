KL Rahul ruled out of NZ Tests due to injury, Suryakumar Yadav named replacement

Ahead of the series opener of the two-match Test series between India and New Zealand, the Ajinkya Rahane-led Team India have been dealt with a major blow. KL Rahul, who was one of their star performers with the bat in the England Tests, has been ruled out of the series due to a muscle strain on his left thigh.

Rahul, who was part of the Rohit Sharma-led squad for the three T20Is, has been in sensational form across formats for Team India. He was certain to open the innings, either with Mayank Agarwal or Shubman Gill, but has been ruled out of the entire series and will now look forward to grab his chances in India's forthcoming tour of South Africa.

According to a report filed by news agency PTI, it has been learned that the stylish opener Rahul missed India's customary practice session, at Kanpur's Green Park stadium, on the eve of the first Test. During the net session, youngster Shubman Gill opened the batting alongside Mayank Agarwal. It looks like the two will open the innings whereas Shreyas Iyer looks certain to debut and bat in the middle-order.

On the other hand, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named Suryakumar Yadav as Rahul's replacement. Either Shreyas Iyer or Suryakumar can make their Test debut but the former has an edge as he was in the squad in the first instance itself.

India squad for the 1st Test vs New Zealand

Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

The big guns such as regular captain Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma are expected to return for the second and final Test, starting from December 3 in Mumbai.