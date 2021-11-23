Mayank or Gill? Cheteshwar Pujara reveals which Indian batter will be in playing XI for 1st Test vs NZ

Team India demolished New Zealand in the three T20Is and have now shifted their focus on the two-match Test series, starting from November 25 in Kanpur. The series will give India a chance to not only move forward in the second cycle of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC), but also take revenge on the Kiwis, who defeated them in the final of the inaugural WTC early this year.

Ahead of the first Test, Ajinkya Rahane-led India have problems of plenty as there are many takers for the opening slots. While KL Rahul is confirmed to open, following his sensational run in the England Tests, he will be accompanied by Shubman Gill or Mayank Agarwal. For the unversed, Mayank did bat in the middle-order in the final Test of the 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Gill is also being touted to take the middle-order responsibilities given Rohit Sharma is certain to open with Rahul on his return.

Before the series opener, vice-captain Cheteshwar Pujara revealed who among Mayank or Gill will definitely be a part of the team. Pujara told in a virtual press conference that Gill is certain to play. He told while addressing a question, "Can’t reveal that at this stage. But see, he is a talented player and definitely he will be part of the team. So someone like him, you know he doesn’t need to worry too much, he has been playing good cricket for a couple of years since he has made his debut. It was unfortunate that he missed out on England, but he is a talented player, and I don’t think personally I will need to tell him much."

"Rahul bhai is there, he will give the best guidance. So I think he will just have to play his natural game. I can’t reveal the position he will bat at, but he is well prepared and I am sure he is looking forward to this series,” Pujara, who is the vice-captain for the first Test, said in response to a Sportskeeda's query during a virtual presser.

Given that Mayank wasn't favoured despite Gill's absence during the England Tests, the latter seems to have an upper hand over the Karnataka-born cricketer for the opening slot. It will be interesting to see if Mayank bats lower down the order in the series opener.

India squad for the 1st Test vs New Zealand

Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

The big guns such as regular captain Virat Kohli, Rohit, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, etc. are likely to return for the second and final Test in Mumbai, from December 3.