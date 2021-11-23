WATCH: Rahul Dravid applauds fielding coach after Ishan Kishan's direct hit dismisses NZ's Mitchell Santner

Team India had a flawless outing in the third and final T20I versus New Zealand on Sunday evening (November 21) at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Rohit Sharma-led India walked into the final encounter with an unassailable 2-0 lead and aimed for a whitewash. The Men in Blue succeeded in clean sweeping the Kiwis as they won the last T20I by a whopping 73-run margin.

Opting to bat first, Rohit-led India posted a competitive 184-7, riding on skipper's 56 and vital contributions from Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel and Deepak Chahar. In reply, NZ folded for a paltry 111 in 17.2 overs as none apart from Martin Guptill (51) looked comfortable in the middle. Hence, India had a clinical game with all their departments contributing in the win.

In terms of fielding, the hosts were right on the money as well. Ishan Kishan, who usually dons the wicketkeeper's gloves, inflicted a direct hit from the deep to dismiss stand-in captain Mitchell Santner. Ishan's efforts was lauded by the spectators whereas newly-appointed head coach Rahul Dravid gave a pat on the back of fielding coach T Dilip, who has succeeded R Sridhar. Check out the video:

After a terrific T20I series, the Indian team will now shift their focus to the two-match Test series versus the Black Caps. The series opener will be held in Kanpur from November 25 whereas the second and final Test will be held in Mumbai, from December 3.

India's squad for the 1st Test is as follows:

Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

The big guns such as regular captain Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, etc. are expected to return to the squad for the final Test.