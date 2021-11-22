Team India's limited-overs specialist Suryakumar Yadav likely to join Test squad for NZ series: Report

Rohit Sharma-led Team India demolished the second-stringed New Zealand side in the just-concluded T20Is at home, on Sunday evening (November 21). Taking an unassailable lead in the series post their win in the second and penultimate encounter, India went onto beat the Black Caps by a whopping 73-run margin at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata to seal the series 3-0.

While there were many positives for India, Suryakumar Yadav also played his part with a match-winning 62 (40) in the series opener. The right-hander did struggle in the last two outings, returning with scores of 1 and 0 respectively, but he is now likely to join the Ajinkya Rahane-led Test line-up for the upcoming two-match series versus the Kiwis.

"Suryakumar will be making a comeback to the Test team. He will join India’s Test team in Kanpur from Kolkata," a source told Mid-Day on Monday. For the unversed, the Mumbai Indians' (MI) star batsman was part of the Virat Kohli-led Indian Test team during their five-match series versus England, in the United Kingdom, but failed to get a game in the purest format. It will be interesting to see if the Rahul Dravid-led team management ropes him in the Test squad and gives him a game in the upcoming two matches.

ALSO READ | If you're trying to do something for the team, it will never go unnoticed, says Rohit Sharma post NZ T20Is

The Indian team for the first Test doesn't include some big names, such as regular captain Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, etc. Hence, Surya can get a chance in the series opener or even in the final encounter. However, the regulars are expected to return to the squad by then.

India squad for the 1st Test vs New Zealand

Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

ALSO READ | 'Not easy for NZ to...' - Rahul Dravid sympathises with Black Caps after India whitewash T20I series

The upcoming Tests will give India another chance to move ahead in the points table in the ongoing second cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC). They had lost the coveted title to New Zealand in the summit clash of the inaugural WTC in mid-June early this year, in Southampton. Hence, the hosts have all to play for in the NZ Tests.