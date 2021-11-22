If you're trying to do something for the team, it will never go unnoticed, says Rohit Sharma post NZ T20Is

Rohit Sharma-led India whitewashed New Zealand in the three T20Is by winning the third and final encounter by a whopping 73-run margin at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Sunday evening (November 21). Thus, the national side entered the new era, under head coach Rahul Dravid, in style whereas Rohit also got off to an emphatic start as a T20I captain.

Post the 3-0 scoreline, where the hosts had plenty of positives, Rohit reflected on the kind of team culture Dravid and he are looking to develop within the side. "We're trying to create a healthy atmosphere in the team, trying to give players the security so that they can go out and play fearlessly. The first meeting that we had, we spoke of this very clearly to all the players that if you're trying to do something for the team, that act will never go unnoticed,” said Rohit during the post-match press conference on Sunday.

"It will always be recognised when you're trying to put up your hand and take the pressure on yourself and try to do something for the team. That is the job of the captain and the coach to tell the players that we do understand what you're trying to do for the team, you go and take your chances,” he further explained.

Talking about Rohit's performances, he was at his usual best with the bat and as a leader. With the willow, he returned with scores of 48, 55 and 56 to walk away with the Player-of-the-Tournament award. The right-hander will now shift his focus to the two-match Test series versus the Black Caps, starting from November 25 at Kanpur. While Hitman won't be seen in action in the series opener, as he has been rested, it is expected that he will comeback for the final Test, which will be held at his home ground i.e. the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai from December 3-7.