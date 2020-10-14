IPL 2020, DC vs RR Preview: Injury-plagued Delhi Capitals take on Royals

Delhi Capitals are set to lock horns with Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday as the action in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 continues. When both RR and DC met in IPL 2020 the last time, Delhi Capitals won the match by 46 runs in Sharjah as they dominated all three departments of the game.

However, since then Delhi Capitals have lost Rishabh Pant and Ishant Sharma due to injuries and will be forced to tweak their playing XI combinations as seen in their previous encounter against Mumbai Indians. While Pant has suffered a Grade 1 tear and will be out for a few matches, Ishant has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury.

Whereas, Rajasthan Royals found their mojo back in their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad and will be looking to continue their winning run when they take the field in Dubai.

DC vs RR - Head-to-head stats

Talking about head-to-head encounters, both DC and RR have faced each other 21 times with RR winning 11 and DC being victorious in 10 of those matches. However, in last five matches, DC have come out with a win in four clashes whereas RR have managed to win just one game.

Given that the pitches are slowing down rapidly in the UAE, a score of 160-170 is deemed as par in Dubai and it will be interesting to see the approach of the team batting first.

DC vs RR - Squads:

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, David Miller, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Ankit Rajpoot, Tom Curran, Shashank Singh, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mahipal Lomror, Andrew Tye, Varun Aaron

Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Mohit Sharma, Avesh Khan, Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Tushar Deshpande, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav