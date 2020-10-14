IPL 2020: 'Angry' MS Dhoni protests wide call as umpire Paul Reiffel changes his decision- Watch Video

All eyes are on MS Dhoni whenever Chennai Super Kings take the field in the Indian Premier League (IPL). In CSK’s encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai, Dhoni once again became the talk of the town, not for his mammoth 102m six but for his reaction towards the umpire.

The incident happened in the 19th over when Shardul Thakur was handed over the ball in a tensed situation. SRH needed 25 runs to win off 11 deliveries with Rashid Khan on strike. Shardul was targeting the wide yorker and in the second delivery, the ball seemed to have crossed the tramline. Straight umpire Paul Reiffel stretched his arms wide to signal a wide but the agitated reaction from Dhoni and Shardul seemed to have forced Reiffel to change his mind and decide not to call it a wide delivery.

Even though Rashid didn’t shuffle a lot, the ball appeared to have pitched outside the wide tramline. Rashid Khan looked surprised with the call and even non-striker Shahbaz Nadeem had a word with Reiffel about the decision. SRH captain David Warner who was sitting in the dugout was spotted gesturing in frustration.

It must be pointed out that as per law, there was nothing wrong in what Reiffel did as an umpire is allowed to change his decision, provided he does promptly.

Even though many fans were left agitated by Dhoni's reaction and Reiffer's change of decision, the Section 2.12 of the IPL match playing conditions states: "Umpire’s decision: An umpire may alter any decision provided that such alteration is made promptly. This apart, an umpire’s decision, once made, is final."

However, Rashid was sent packing soon after as CSK went on to win the match by 20 runs to bag their third win in eight matches in IPL 2020.

MS Dhoni, in the post-match presentation said: Ultimately what really matters is you getting two points. What T20s have shown is that there are a few games that don't go your way and then there are some that go your way even when you haven't earned it. Today I felt we did a very good job even in the batting. There was some purpose with the bat and the batsmen assessed the situation very well. With a total like 160, it all depends on the start you get in the first six overs. The fast bowlers did the job, the spinners came into play and it was one game that was as close to being perfect. It was a par score and I usually assess scores after the first six overs. If there are misfields in the first six overs, then a par score becomes an under par score. A lot depended on the fast bowlers. I just told them to be expressive on the field and hit their areas.

