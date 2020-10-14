Ravindra Jadeja is a microwave player, he heats up very fast: Joy Bhattacharjya

Chennai Super Kings beat SunRisers Hyderabad by 20 runs in Match 29 of the 2020 IPL, at Dubai. Shane Watson (42 in 38 balls) and Ambati Rayudu (41 in 34) played cautiously after Sam Curran (31 in 21) cut loose at the top, and some lusty blows from MS Dhoni (21 in 13) and Ravindra Jadeja (25* in 10) helped Chennai reach 167/6 even as Sandeep Sharma returned 4-0-18-2.

In response, Hyderabad lost their way in the middle overs, with Kane Williamson (57 in 39) playing a lone hand. Jadeja backed his cameo with 3-0-21-1 to win the Player of the Match award as Hyderabad, a batsman short, finished on 147/8.

In My11 Circle Cricbuzz Live, Joy Bhattacharjya was all in praise for Jadeja: “If you have a pitch that’s turning, he makes a deliberate effort to turn one really big … The moment you turn it a lot, doubt comes into the batsman’s mind. And then you don’t necessarily have the wicket off the turning ball, you get the wicket out of the uncertainty in the batsman’s mind, about how much it is going to turn.” Jadeja used a similar tactic to bowl Jonny Bairstow.

“He’s got finesse and he can swing it as well. He’s just not your random hit-to-cow-corner guy,” said Bhattacharjya of Jadeja’s batting. “Jadeja is what I call a microwave player, he heats up very fast.”

Harsha Bhogle praised Chennai for deploying Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu against Rashid Khan, for Rashid has not had success against either. Bhattacharjya lauded the promotion of Curran as opener, insisting that the revamped batting order made the Chennai batting line-up look more “competitive”.

This was Hyderabad’s second defeat in a row. Bhogle mentioned that their inexperienced middle-order lacks a finisher, something that can be fixed by bringing in one of three hard-hitting all-rounders – Fabian Allen, Mohammad Nabi, and Jason Holder. However, with David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Rashid Khan, and Kane Williamson in the side, none of them can get into the side, leaving the management in a fix.

SRH (fifth) and CSK (sixth) both have 6 points from 8 matches, with the former holding a slight edge due on net run rate (+0.009 to -0.39).