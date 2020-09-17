IPL trivia: Top records of 'Thala' MS Dhoni in the tournament
This year's Indian Premier League will hold a special significance for 'Thala' fans as MS Dhoni will be returning on the cricket field after 14 months.
Let's take a look at his records:
Retirement and comeback: The long wait
The player announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15 and seeing MS Dhoni back on the field will be the biggest attraction in this year's IPL.
After a delay of six months, IPL 2020 will begin on September 19. The world's richest cricket tournament will open with a match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.
(Photograph:IANS)
Most sixes by an Indian batsman
'Thala' stands at third in the list of the overall batsman and first in terms of Indian with most sixes. He smashed 209 sixes and his nearest Indian competitor is Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina. Both of them have hit 194 sixes in the IPL. RCB captain Virat Kohli is at No.6 on the list with 190 sixes.
(Photograph:PTI)
Most successful keeper in IPL
MS Dhoni is a maestro behind the stumps, and his stumpings have a different fan base. With 132 dismissals a wicketkeeper Dhoni has most dismissals as a wicket-keeper in IPL. Dhoni has inflicted 38 stumpings which are also the most by a wicket-keeper in IPL.
(Photograph:IANS)
Most matches as captain
Dhoni already holds the record for captaining in most international matches. He also has been a skipper in 174 IPL matches, which is the most by anyone in the league. 'Thala' led Chennai Super Kings in 10 seasons and Rising Pune Supergiant in one.
(Photograph:AFP)
Most wins as captain
To add another feather to his cap, MS Dhoni has also recorded most wins in the IPL as captain. Dhoni has 104 wins, only captain to have 100 wins in IPL. Dhoni’s win percentage of 60.11 is the best by a captain with a minimum of 50 matches in the IPL.