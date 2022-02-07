Ind vs WI: Rohit Sharma surpasses Sachin Tendulkar in elite list with blistering 60 in series opener

Rohit Sharma-led Team India began their home season with a bang. Playing the Kieron Pollard-led West Indies in the three-match ODI series opener, Rohit & Co. thrashed the visitors by six wickets at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad to go 1-0 up.

Bowling first, India dismissed WI for a paltry 176 in 43.5 overs, courtesy Yuzvendra Chahal's 4 for 49 and Washington Sundar's 3-fer. In reply, Rohit's 60 and vital unbeaten knocks from Suryakumar Yadav and debutant Deepak Hooda took India home in only 28 overs.

Thus, India kicked off a new era in white-ball formats under Rohit on an emphatic note. The victory was more special for the national side as India played their 1000th ODI on Sunday (February 6), the first team to do so. On the other hand, newly-appointed limited-overs skipper Rohit surpassed Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar in an elite list with a blistering 60 on debut as the full-time white-ball skipper.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli not in right frame of mind: Aakash Chopra on former captain's 4-ball 8 in 1st ODI vs West Indies

Rohit needed 51 runs to eclipse Tendulkar in the list of Indian batters with most ODI runs against the Men in Maroon. The swashbuckling batter has now scored 1,583 runs in 32 innings against the two-time ODI World Cup champions whereas batting legend Tendulkar finished with a total of 1,573 runs against West Indies in his glittering ODI career. Former skipper Virat Kohli leads the chart, with most runs (2,243) versus the Windies in 39 innings.

ALSO READ | 'Shy players don't open up....' - Pragyan Ojha differentiates captaincy styles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma

At the post-match presentation after India's stunning six-wicket win, Rohit said, "I don't believe in perfect game. You cannot be perfect. We want to keep getting better. All in all a great effort from everyone. We ticked all boxes. Pretty happy with that. With that bat we could've finished with not so many wickets, that is one. Could also have created pressure on their lower order. Don't want to take any credit away. The way we bowled upfront and then towards the back end was good to see. We want to keep getting better as a team. The end goal is we should be able to achieve what the team wants. If the team requires us to do something different, have to do it. Don't think we have to change a lot. All I ask from players is to keep challenging themselves. I've been off for a while, haven't played for two months but I was back home hitting the balls. Knew there was a long season ahead. Had a good net session here. I was confident going into this game. Can take a lot of positives from this game. The pitch had something in it. There was softness in the pitch early on. In this particular game the toss became important. But honestly want to take the toss away from the play, don't want to depend on it a lot. But if you do, you have to take advantage."

The second and penultimate ODI will be held at the same venue on Wednesday (February 09).