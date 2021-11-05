IND vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2021 prediction: Who will win today's match between India and Scotland?

Team India will face Scotland in match 37 of the T20 World Cup 2021 edition, being held in the UAE. The Virat Kohli-led Indian team will be squaring off with the Scotland cricket team for the second time in T20 WC history. However, the last face-off was during the 2007 T20 WC, when the match got abandoned due to rain without a ball being bowled.

India are coming into this game on the back of a 66-run win over Afghanistan. After two flop games, the Men in Blue finally looked in their zone versus the Mohammad Nabi-led Afghan side. Their batters finally played with a lot of freedom and looked in their comfort zone despite being asked to set up a target. While the pitch was also favouring them, as compared to the ones offered in Dubai, they will like to follow the same approach as Virat Kohli & Co. still need to work on their NRR and attain two big wins in the remaining two encounters for the semi-finals spot.

Scotland, on the other hand, have been disappointing in the Super 12 round. After a solid start in the warm-up games and the qualifiers, the Kyle Coetzer-led side haven't lived upto expectations with a big defeat versus Afghanistan and two close losses, against Namibia and New Zealand. They will hope to produce their best performance versus India and then sign off on a high against Pakistan.

Match prediction for India-Scotland encounter: The pitch in Dubai has been favouring the chasing side. Both teams will be eager to bat second, with dew also likely to play a part in the evening fixture. However, in the last game New Zealand defeated Scotland at the same venue, batting first (by a slender 16-run margin). Hence, toss will again play a crucial role. India will be eager to bat first and work on their NRR by posting a big score.

While the margin of victory cannot be predicted, India is expected to continue their winning win and keep their slim chances alive of entering the semi-finals.