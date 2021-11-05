T20 World Cup, NZ vs NAM live streaming: When and where to watch New Zealand vs Namibia match?

Match 36 of the T20 World Cup 2021 edition will see the Kane Williamson-led New Zealand cricket team face Namibia in what will be both sides' penultimate games in the Super 12 round. The match will be an afternoon contest with India-Scotland tie to follow suit from the same group, i.e. Pool B.

For the unversed, this will be the first-ever clash between New Zealand and Namibia in international cricket. Hence, the sense of unfamiliarity will keep both sides on their toes. For the Kiwis, the equation is very simple on what they need to do to attain a semi-final spot: win both their games and proceed ahead. They will also be targetting to win convincingly, after their 16-run win over Scotland, to not make it easy for other contenders in India and Afghanistan.

From Namibia's perspective, they have come a long way in the tournament and will be proud of their overall campaign. They had some moments versus Pakistan, defeated Scotland and have only been thrashed by Afghanistan. They will hope for another spirited performance and hopefully pull off an upset over the Black Caps.

Let's take a look at the means on how to live stream or view the match:

Where is the T20 World Cup match between New Zealand vs Namibia taking place?

The T20 World Cup match between New Zealand vs Namibia will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

What time does the T20 World Cup match between New Zealand vs Namibia begin?

The T20 World Cup match between New Zealand vs Namibia begins at 3:30 PM IST on Friday.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the T20 World Cup match between New Zealand vs Namibia?

The T20 World Cup match between New Zealand vs Namibia will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the T20 World Cup match between ENG vs WI will be available on Hotstar. The T20 World Cup matches will be shown on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports HD, and DD Sports