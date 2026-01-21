Google Preferred
IND vs NZ: Abhishek Sharma dazzles in Orange City as Men in Blue start 2026 T20I campaign on winning note

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Jan 21, 2026, 22:43 IST | Updated: Jan 21, 2026, 22:43 IST
IND vs NZ: Abhishek Sharma dazzles in Orange City as Men in Blue start 2026 T20I campaign on winning note

IND vs NZ: Abhishek Sharma dazzles in Orange City as Men in Blue start 2026 T20I campaign on winning note Photograph: (X/BCCI)

Story highlights

The 48-run win for India sees them lead 1-0 in the series as they made a perfect start to their final series before entering the T20 World Cup, which starts on Feb 7 on home soil.

India started their 2026 T20I campaign on a winning note as they beat New Zealand in the opening T20I of the five-match series on Wednesday (Jan 21). Playing at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur, Abhishek Sharma was the star of the show as he scored 84 runs and completed 5000 T20 runs to help India win. The 48-run win for India sees them lead 1-0 in the series as they made a perfect start to their final series before entering the T20 World Cup, which starts on Feb 7 on home soil.

More to Follow…

About the Author

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale

Aditya Pimpale is a passionate journalist who covers sports for WION's digital wing with accurate and up-to-date information across various sports.

