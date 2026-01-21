/IND vs NZ: Abhishek Sharma dazzles in Orange City as Men in Blue start 2026 T20I campaign on winning note

India started their 2026 T20I campaign on a winning note as they beat New Zealand in the opening T20I of the five-match series on Wednesday (Jan 21). Playing at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur, Abhishek Sharma was the star of the show as he scored 84 runs and completed 5000 T20 runs to help India win. The 48-run win for India sees them lead 1-0 in the series as they made a perfect start to their final series before entering the T20 World Cup, which starts on Feb 7 on home soil.