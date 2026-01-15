/Meet Indians to score most runs in each of last 5 T20 World Cups ft Virat Kohli

Meet Indian batters to score most runs in each of last five T20 World Cups. The honourable list features the likes of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma. Virat has been in India’s top scorer in three of the last five editions.
Rohit Sharma emerged as India’s highest run-scorer in the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, underlining his consistency on the biggest stage. The experienced opener amassed 257 runs in 8 matches, providing India with solid starts and crucial momentum at the top of the order throughout the tournament.
Virat Kohli was India’s leading run-scorer in the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, once again proving his class and composure on the world stage. He accumulated an impressive 296 runs in just 6 matches, delivering a series of match-defining performances under pressure.
KL Rahul finished as India’s highest run-scorer in the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, contributing 194 runs in 5 matches at the top of the order. Tasked with providing brisk starts in challenging conditions, Rahul showcased his clean strokeplay and ability to score fluently against quality bowling attacks.
Virat Kohli dominated the batting charts for India in the 2016 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, finishing as the team’s highest run-scorer with a remarkable 273 runs in just 5 matches. Playing on home soil, Kohli delivered a series of masterful chases, combining composure, precision, and controlled aggression under pressure.
Virat Kohli was India’s standout batter in the 2014 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, topping the team’s run charts with an outstanding 319 runs in 6 matches. Displaying exceptional consistency and temperament, Kohli anchored the Indian batting lineup and delivered crucial performances in high-pressure encounters, including the knockout stages.