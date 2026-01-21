/History made at toss: Surykumar joins exclusive list of Indian players

SKY now has payed 100 T20I matches for India. He has scored 2,820 runs in these matches, including 32 vs NZ in the first T20I on Jan 21. He has scored these runs at a strike rate of 160+ with 21 fifties and four hundreds as well. He was also named India's T20I captain in place of Rohit after the latter annnounced his retirement after 2024 T20 World Cup. He will now lead India in 2026 T20 World Cup as defending champion. The tournament, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, starts Feb 7 with India taking on the USA.