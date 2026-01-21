/History made at toss: Surykumar joins exclusive list of Indian players

As soon as Suryakumar Yadav walked out for toss in the first T20I vs New Zealand at VCA Stadium in Nagpur on Wednesday (Jan 21), he joined an exlusive list of Indian players Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya with 100+ T20I matches for India.
SKY now has payed 100 T20I matches for India. He has scored 2,820 runs in these matches, including 32 vs NZ in the first T20I on Jan 21. He has scored these runs at a strike rate of 160+ with 21 fifties and four hundreds as well. He was also named India's T20I captain in place of Rohit after the latter annnounced his retirement after 2024 T20 World Cup. He will now lead India in 2026 T20 World Cup as defending champion. The tournament, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, starts Feb 7 with India taking on the USA.
Ace India all-rounder is also in the list with 125 T20I matches for India. Pandya made his debut for India back in 2016 on the back of solid IPL performances for Mumbai Indians - a team which he now leads. Pandya has 2,027 runs in T20Is at a strike rate of 140+ with 7 fifties and a highest of 71 not out. He also has 101 wickets to his name - making him only one of the three Indian bowler with 100+ wickets behind Arshdeep Singh (110) and Jasprit Bumrah (101).
Virat Kohli, before announcing his retirement form T20Is in June 2024, played 125 matches for India. He scored 4,188 runs for India - second only to Rohit Sharma's 4,231 runs. He scored the runs at a strike rate of 137 and an impressive average of 48. Kohli also hit 38 T20I fifties and a ton which is also his highest individual score - 122 not out.
Rohit Sharma made his T20I debut for India in 2007 under MS Dhoni. He went on to play 159 T20I matches for India - the most by any player and scored 4,231 runs - also the most by any batter. He's the only Indian player to win two T20 World Cup titles - in 2007 and in 2024 - the latter one as the captain.