/Meet top 5 highest-ranked ODI batters in January 2026; Kohli no longer no. 1

The ICC has released the latest rankings for the top batters in January 2026, and Indian veteran Virat Kohli, who held the number one spot in the lead-up to the New Zealand ODIs, has been replaced. Check out the top five as of January 21, 2026.
The man-in-form for New Zealand, middle-order batter Daryl Mitchell, has replaced Kohli to become the ranked-number-one ODI batter for the second time in his career. He climbed one place to sit at the top, having scored 352 runs against India in three concluded ODIs, including two hundreds.
Kohli slipped to the second slip despite topping the runs chart for India in the just-concluded ODI series against New Zealand. Kohli scored 240 runs in three matches, including a 93 and a hundred.
The third position belongs to Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran, who has 764 rating points to his name. Since attaining his highest rankings in late 2025, Zadran maintained his place in the top five, jumping one spot to third following Rohit Sharma’s dull run with the bat.
Former Indian captain Rohit endured a tough time during the New Zealand ODIs, failing to score a single fifty in three contested matches. His dip in form saw him drop his position to fourth among the highest-ranked ODI batters.
Indian ODI captain Shubman Gill sits in fifth place with 723 rating points. Against New Zealand, Gill, who returned from the neck injury, scored two fifties in three One-Dayers, maintaining his number five spot.