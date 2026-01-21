LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Meet top 5 highest-ranked ODI batters in January 2026; Kohli no longer no. 1

Meet top 5 highest-ranked ODI batters in January 2026; Kohli no longer no. 1

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Jan 21, 2026, 16:20 IST | Updated: Jan 21, 2026, 16:20 IST

The ICC has released the latest rankings for the top batters in January 2026, and Indian veteran Virat Kohli, who held the number one spot in the lead-up to the New Zealand ODIs, has been replaced. Check out the top five as of January 21, 2026.

Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand) – 845 ratings
1 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand) – 845 ratings

The man-in-form for New Zealand, middle-order batter Daryl Mitchell, has replaced Kohli to become the ranked-number-one ODI batter for the second time in his career. He climbed one place to sit at the top, having scored 352 runs against India in three concluded ODIs, including two hundreds.

Virat Kohli (India) – 795 ratings
2 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

Virat Kohli (India) – 795 ratings

Kohli slipped to the second slip despite topping the runs chart for India in the just-concluded ODI series against New Zealand. Kohli scored 240 runs in three matches, including a 93 and a hundred.

Ibrahim Zadran (Afghanistan) – 764 ratings
3 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

Ibrahim Zadran (Afghanistan) – 764 ratings

The third position belongs to Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran, who has 764 rating points to his name. Since attaining his highest rankings in late 2025, Zadran maintained his place in the top five, jumping one spot to third following Rohit Sharma’s dull run with the bat.

Rohit Sharma (India) – 757 ratings
4 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

Rohit Sharma (India) – 757 ratings

Former Indian captain Rohit endured a tough time during the New Zealand ODIs, failing to score a single fifty in three contested matches. His dip in form saw him drop his position to fourth among the highest-ranked ODI batters.

Shubman Gill (India) – 723 ratings
5 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

Shubman Gill (India) – 723 ratings

Indian ODI captain Shubman Gill sits in fifth place with 723 rating points. Against New Zealand, Gill, who returned from the neck injury, scored two fifties in three One-Dayers, maintaining his number five spot.

Trending Photo

Meet 5 bowlers fastest to 100 T20I wickets ft Rashid Khan (Test playing nations only)
5

Meet 5 bowlers fastest to 100 T20I wickets ft Rashid Khan (Test playing nations only)

Deadly fungal infection surging through US: Symptoms, prevention and, affected states
7

Deadly fungal infection surging through US: Symptoms, prevention and, affected states

Meet top 5 bowlers with most wickets in T20Is
5

Meet top 5 bowlers with most wickets in T20Is

Meet top 5 highest-ranked ODI batters in January 2026; Kohli no longer no. 1
5

Meet top 5 highest-ranked ODI batters in January 2026; Kohli no longer no. 1

From Abhishek Sharma to Sanju Samson, 5 Indian batters with highest strike rates in T20Is
5

From Abhishek Sharma to Sanju Samson, 5 Indian batters with highest strike rates in T20Is