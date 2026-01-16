/From Chris Gayle to Brendon McCullum, 5 batters to score fastest T20 World Cup hundreds

From Chris Gayle to Brendon McCullum here is a look at five batters to score fastest T20 World Cup hundreds. The honourable list also features the likes of South Africa’s Rilee Rossouw and Pakistan’s Ahmed Shehzad.
Chris Gayle holds the record for the fastest century in the history of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, a blistering knock that perfectly captured his dominance in the shortest format. The West Indies legend smashed a sensational hundred off just 47 balls against England during the 2016 T20 World Cup, overwhelming the opposition with his trademark power and fearless strokeplay.
Chris Gayle scripted history by scoring the fastest century in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup during the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2007. The West Indies opener brought up his hundred off just 50 balls against South Africa, setting the benchmark for explosive batting in T20 internationals.
Brendon McCullum produced one of the most memorable innings in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup history when he smashed a rapid century off just 51 balls against Bangladesh in the 2012 edition of the tournament. The New Zealand captain combined audacious strokeplay with remarkable timing, taking the attack to the bowlers from the very start and keeping the scoreboard moving at a frenetic pace.
Rilee Rossouw etched his name into the record books with a stunning century during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, reaching the landmark in just 52 balls against Bangladesh. The South African left-hander delivered a masterclass in power hitting, dismantling the bowling attack with a series of towering sixes and well-placed boundaries.
Ahmed Shehzad registered a memorable milestone in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup history by scoring a century off 58 balls against Bangladesh during the 2014 edition of the tournament. The Pakistan opener showcased a blend of patience and controlled aggression, building his innings steadily before accelerating with well-timed boundaries and confident strokeplay.