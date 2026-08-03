/ICC hands eight-year ban to Indian-origin USA cricketer in corruption case

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has handed an eight-year ban to USA international cricketer Bodugum Akhilesh Reddy after finding him guilty of three violations of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code. Reddy, who plays for Washington Freedom in Major League Cricket (MLC), was raised in Hyderabad, India and was part of a Vijay Hazare Trophy squad and also worked as a net bowler for IPL side Sunrisers Hyderabad. The 26-year-old is a right-handed batter and off-spinner and has played four matches for the USA and took one wicket, with his last T20I appearance coming against Canada in 2025.

The charges against Reddy are linked to the 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 tournament in the UAE. An ICC Anti-Corruption Tribunal found him guilty of three offences.

The first charge involved attempting to influence the result, progress or conduct of matches during the Abu Dhabi T10.

The second related to encouraging or attempting to persuade another participant to take part in such an offence.

The third charge involved obstructing the ICC’s investigation by deleting potentially relevant data and messages from his mobile phone.

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The eight-year suspension has been backdated to 21 Nov, 2025, when Reddy was provisionally suspended. He will remain banned from all cricket-related activities until 21 Nov, 2033, when he will be more than 34 years old.

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Tribunal’s findings

According to the tribunal’s findings, the alleged corrupt approach took place on the morning of 19 Nov, 2025, at the team hotel, just hours before the Aspin Stallions played their opening match of the Abu Dhabi T10.

The tribunal accepted the evidence of an unnamed teammate, identified as ‘Player A’. He said Reddy asked him to ‘give runs’ while bowling and told him that the request had come from another member of the team’s leadership.

Player A rejected the proposal immediately and then informed his agent and contacted the ICC’s Anti-Corruption Unit around 30 minutes later.

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Investigators further found that Reddy had manually deleted WhatsApp messages and a call log involving Player A before handing over his phone to the ICC.