/Subhadeep Ghosh replaces T Dilip as India men's fielding coach ahead of SL tour

Subhadeep Ghosh has been appointed as the new fielding coach of the India men’s cricket team, replacing T Dilip ahead of the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka. Dilip returned for a second stint with the Indian team during the five-Test tour of England in 2025 on a one-year BCCI contract, which was not renewed after it expired. His first stint as India’s men’s fielding coach began in 2021 and lasted until the end of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The 57-year-old previously worked as the fielding coach of the India women’s team for two years and during that period, he was part of the support staff for India’s campaigns at the 2022 Women’s ODI World Cup and the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup.

He has also worked with India A and served as the head coach of Assam’s senior men’s team. Before starting his coaching career, Ghosh played domestic cricket as a right-handed batter for Assam and Railways and featured in 17 first-class matches and 17 List A games.

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India's tour of Sri Lanka will begin with the first Test in Galle on Aug 15, followed by the second and final Test at the SSC in Colombo from Aug 23.

Before the Test series, India are scheduled to play a three-day practice match in Colombo from Aug 7. The series will be their first assignment in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle since their home series against South Africa last Nov. India also played a one-off Test against Afghanistan in the first week of June.

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