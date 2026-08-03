/IND vs SL: Auqib Nabi replaces injured Jasprit Bumrah for upcoming Test series

India have called up Auqib Nabi, 29-year-old pacer from Jammu and Kashmir, as replacement of Jasprit Bumrah in India's Test squad of Sri Lanka. Bumrah was initially named in the squad with his availablity depending on the fitness before being withdrawn from the side. Bumrah is going through a knee niggle which he picked in the second ODI against England last month. Nabi, meanwhile, has risen through the ranks in the recent time based on his performance in the Ranji Trophy last season where he took 60 wickets in 17 innings, helping the team win maiden title.

What is happeneing to Bumrah?

Bumrah picked up a left knee injury during India's ODI series against England last month in the second of third match at Cardiff. The latest injury is an extension to the issue Bumrah had faced at T20 World Cup earlier this year.

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Bumrah was named in the squad, subject to fitness, but was ruled out on Monday (Aug 3) after he did not travel to Sri Lanka with the rest of the squad.

Nabi gets closer to making history

Nabi has been one of the most standout bowlers in the last two Ranji Trophy seasons - taking 104 wickets including 60 in the last one. His performance also earned him a place in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction where he was picked up by Delhi Capitals. Shall Nabi makes his debut on the Test tour, he'll be the first Test cricketer to have played for India.

The two-Test series starts August 15 and the second match starts August 23. Before that, India play a three-day tour match from Augusts 7-10.

India squad for Sri Lanka Tests