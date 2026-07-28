/Meet Saransh Jain - Why India select 33-year-old all-rounder for Sri Lanka Tests

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has called up Madhya Pradesh all-rounder Saransh Jain for the upcomig two-Test series in Sri Lanka. This is the first time Jain, 33-year-old, has been called up in the national side. He is a left-hand batter and righ-arm offbreak bowler, who takes inspiration from now retired offie Ravi Ashwin. Jain, if makes debut against Sri Lanka, would be the first Indian player to do so after age of 33 since Robin Singh did it in 1998.

Why did India select the 33-year-old all-rounder?

It is rare to give a 33-year-old player his debut not only in India but across the world. The logic behind jain's selection is possible a mix of reasons including injury to first-choice off-spin all-rounder Washington Sundar, multiple left-hand batters in Sri Lanka line-up, assistance to spinners on Sri Lanka pitches, and current form of the player.

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Jain, a late bloomer in terms of sports, had his most productive Ranji Trophy season in 2025-26 where he scored 518 runs at an average of 57 and 30 wickets at an average of 20. He had played for Central Zone in Duleep Trophy prior to Ranji and was named Player of the Series for his two-half centuries and 16 wickets. Most recently, he was the net bowler in India's one-off Test against Afghanistan.

Jain was also part of India A tour in Sri Lanka earlier this month where he scored unbeaten 70 and took six wickes in the second match after failing to impress in the first match.

Who is Saransh Jain?

The Indore-born all-rounder made his debut for Madhya Pradesh in 2014 but rose to prominance only in 2022. He played the knockouts for MP in Ranji Trophy in 2022, taking 13 wickets and scoring a fifty to help them win maiden title.