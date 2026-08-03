/Vinesh Phogat vows to fight against Brij Bhushan Singh's acquittal by Delhi court in sexual harassment case

Olympian Vinesh Phogat has been left disheartened after former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was acquitted by a Delhi court on Monday (Aug 3) in case of sexual harassment of women wrestlers. Delhi's Rouse Avenue court Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Ashwini Panwar passed the acquital order for Singh as well as co-accused Vinod Tomar in the case. The alleged incidents of sexual harassment were said to have taken place between 2016 and 2019 at the WFI office, at the official residence of Singh, and abroad as well.

Phogat vows to appeal Brij Bhushan's acquittal in sexual harassment case

"We had to gather a lot of courage to come out on the streets and get an FIR registered against a muscleman leader of the ruling party," Phogat said in a statement on X. "Using his power and influence, Brij Bhushan had frightened several young women and forced them to withdraw their complaints. From the very beginning, the entire system, the government, and this establishment were all trying to protect Brij Bhushan.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Read - IND vs SL: Auqib Nabi replaces injured Jasprit Bumrah for upcoming Test series

"The women wrestlers have instructed their lawyers to file an appeal against this verdict, and it will be done at the earliest. We have not lost hope, and the wrestlers will continue their fight," read Phogat's note.

How did Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh react?

The former WFI president, meanwhile, welcomed the court's decision and said: "What I said initially has turned out to be right. I didn’t know about people against me… I had said that I will hang myself knew about the persons. The court acquitted me with honour. It is a matter of joy for me and my supporters… Today is a happy day.”