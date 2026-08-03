/Delhi court acquits former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh in sexual harassment case

A Delhi Court on Monday (August 3) acquitted BJP leader and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Chief Brij Bhushan Singh of the sexual harassment case filed by women wrestlers. The order of acquittal has been passed by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Ashwini Panwar of the Rouse Avenue Courts.
The judge also acquitted the co-accused, Vinod Tomar, in the case. The verdict had been reserved following extensive hearings involving the prosecution, complainants, and the accused. The proceedings were conducted in camera.