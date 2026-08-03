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  • /Delhi court acquits former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh in sexual harassment case

Delhi court acquits former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh in sexual harassment case

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 11:05 IST | Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 11:05 IST
Delhi court acquits former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh in sexual harassment case

File photo of Former WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Photograph: (ANI)

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The judge also acquitted the co-accused, Vinod Tomar, in the case. The verdict had been reserved following extensive hearings involving the prosecution, complainants, and the accused. The proceedings were conducted in camera.

A Delhi Court on Monday (August 3) acquitted BJP leader and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Chief Brij Bhushan Singh of the sexual harassment case filed by women wrestlers. The order of acquittal has been passed by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Ashwini Panwar of the Rouse Avenue Courts.

The judge also acquitted the co-accused, Vinod Tomar, in the case. The verdict had been reserved following extensive hearings involving the prosecution, complainants, and the accused. The proceedings were conducted in camera.

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Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma

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Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma is a Delhi-based journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, currently working as a Sub-Editor at WION. He specialises in crafting SEO-driven natio...Read More

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