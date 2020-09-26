'I don't have any regrets', Gareth Bale on leaving Real Madrid for Spurs

Gareth Bale has returned to Tottenham Hotspurs after a seven-year stint with Real Madrid. However, the Welsh star has no regrets leaving the Spanish giants.

Also read: 'Disgraceful': Gareth Bale's agent lashes out at Real Madrid fans

"I don't have any regrets, no," Bale, 31, told Sky Sports. "I just try and play, that's all I can do and everything else that's said externally is out of my control."



Bale had a bitter fallout with Zinedine Zidane and perceived lack of commitment and poor injury record.

"Whatever anyone else has said, that's up to them. I know my opinion of myself and my family know exactly what I am, so that's all I'm worried about."

Also read: 'Bale is back': Gareth Bale returns to Tottenham Hotspurs after 7 years

"Going into a different culture, a different country, I've had to grow up as a person, never mind a footballer."

Bale left the north London club in 2013 for a then-world record 100 million euros ($116.61 million) and went on to win four Champions League titles, and two La Liga crowns with Real, scoring more than 100 goals.

"In the time I've gone away they've gone on and on and reached the Champions League final, the club's got a new stadium, the club itself is better," he said.

"I just want to add to that. I want to try and bring a bit more to the team and try and progress even more, keep pushing in the right direction."