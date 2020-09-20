'Bale is back': Gareth Bale returns to Tottenham Hotspurs after 7 years

Welsh star Gareth Bale returns to Tottenham Hotspurs after spending seven years in Real Madrid. Bale is back in the north London club for a season-long loan.

In 2013, the Welsh left Spurs for Real on a record transfer fee making him the most expensive player on the planet.

He started well for Madrid after scoring crucial goals in major finals. His pace attacks earned him a lot of fans at the Bernabeu.

The 31-year-old has scored 105 goals for Real Madrid in seven years stint that had a bitter end after his fallout with coach Zinedine Zidane.

His 2019-20 season was the worst for Bale as he played just 20 games under Zidane and questions were asked of his commitment to Real as he was accused of playing golf too much.

Bale is, however, now back in the Premier League and will be looking to return to his former glory.

Jose Mourinho will eye a top-four finish and few silverware for the club after bolstering his attack by adding Bale.

During his six years with Spurs, Bale smashed 55 goals in 203 appearances.