'Disgraceful': Gareth Bale's agent lashes out at Real Madrid fans

Gareth Bale's agent has lashed out on Real Madrid fans for their treatment towards the Wales attacker's agent. He said their treatment was "disgraceful".

Also read: 'Bale is back': Gareth Bale returns to Tottenham Hotspurs after 7 years

Bale returned to Tottenham Hotspurs after spending seven years in Real Madrid. Bale is back in the north London club for a season-long loan.

In 2013, the Welsh left Spurs for Real on a record transfer fee making him the most expensive player on the planet.

He is also the all-time top-scoring British player in La Liga, with 80 goals in 171 league appearances. Seven years stint at Real Madrid had a bitter end after his fallout with coach Zinedine Zidane.

His 2019-20 season was the worst for Bale as he played just 20 games under Zidane and questions were asked of his commitment to Real as he was accused of playing golf too much.

His agent, Jonathan Barnett, said Bale had not been treated with the respect he deserved.

"In my opinion, he wasn't treated correctly for somebody who's done so much for a great club," Barnett told the BBC.

"I think that things were wrong. It's hard to put one finger on it but I think somebody who has achieved what he has achieved for a club, in seven years, should have been treated better.

"I don't want to blame anybody or go into it. I think what the fans did was disgraceful and the club didn't help. That's all I really want to get into."

Barnett hopes the move will restore Bale's love of football once he is fit for action, expected to be next month.