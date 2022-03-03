Former CSK star Suresh Raina not in consideration for Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022: Sources

Suresh Raina wasn't retained by the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. However, he was still expected to attract few bids in the two-day auction affair in Bengaluru, held last month. Nonetheless, the veteran player didn't fetch a single bid in the auction proceedings as the CSK franchise didn't try to bring him back in their setup whereas no other team showed interest in acquiring his services.

After England's swashbuckling opener Jason Roy recently withdrew from the forthcoming IPL 2022 edition, citing bio-bubble fatigue, many thought the Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans (GT) would acquire Raina's services as a replacement for Roy. Nonetheless, as per sources, these reports aren't true.

"No, Suresh Raina is not joining Gujarat Titans. He is not even in consideration for spot," sources close to the development told timesnownews.com.

Earlier this week, England's limited-overs specialist Roy said in a statement, "Hi everyone, especially the Gujarat Titans fans and squad. It's with a heavy heart I have decided to pull out of this year's tournament. I want to thank the management and the captain Hardik for putting your faith in me and picking me in the auction. However with everything going on in the world over the last 3 years it's added up and taken it's toll on me. I feel it's only right I spend some time working on myself and my game over the next couple of months leading into a very busy year. I will be following each game of the Titans and backing them to lift the trophy in their first year of the tournament."

Roy was roped in by the Gujarat franchise for INR 20 million (INR 2 crore) in the mega auction.