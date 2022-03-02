Big blow to MS Dhoni's CSK as Deepak Chahar set to miss majority of IPL 2022 edition - Reports

In what can be termed as a big development, Deepak Chahar is most likely to miss the majority of the entire IPL 2022 edition, which is set to be held in India from March 26-May 29. Chahar sustained an injury during the India-West Indies T20I series at home and might even miss the entire upcoming season.

Chahar sustained a quadricep tear during the third T20I against West Indies last month. The injury made him miss the entire Sri Lanka T20Is and can also make him skip the IPL 15 edition in India, as per reports. According to ESPNCricinfo, the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is waiting for the final assessment from the National Cricket Academy (NCA), Bengaluru where the fast-bowling all-rounder is undergoing treatment at present.

For the unversed, CSK had broken the bank to reacquire the services of the 29-year-old Chahar. For the first time in IPL auction history, the Chennai-based franchise shelled over INR 100 million on a player. Chahar was bought back by the four-time winners and defending champions for a whopping INR 140 million (INR 14 crore) in the IPL 2022 mega auction. He has so far accounted for 58 scalps in equal number of games for CSK in the IPL. His absence can be a huge blow to the franchise's chances of defending their title in the forthcoming season.

Chahar has been part of CSK since the franchise's readmission in 2018. Thus, he was part of Chennai's title-winning campaigns in 2018 and 2021.

Complete squad for Dhoni-led CSK for IPL 2022:

Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Devon Conway, Subhranshu Senapati, Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Adam Milne, Mukesh Choudhary, Dwayne Bravo, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Prashant Solanki