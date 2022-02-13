Chennai Super Kings complete squad for IPL 2022: Deepak Chahar most expensive in Raina-less line-up

The IPL 2022 mega auction came to an end on Sunday evening (February 13). The two-day affair made the headlines as it saw many big players being sold for a whopping sum whereas some known faces went unsold. The domestic and relatively inexperienced campaigners also found some takers in the mega auction ahead of the IPL 2022 season.

The IPL 2021 champions and four-time winners MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) came into the mega auction with INR 480 million (INR 48 crore) in their purse. They had retained the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali. In the mega auction, CSK did miss out on signing or resigning some big names. However, they bought back fast-bowling all-rounders Deepak Chahar (INR 140 million), Dwayne Bravo, opener Robin Uthappa (INR 20 million), versatile batter Ambati Rayudu (INR 67.5 million) and spin-bowling all-rounder Mitchell Santner.

Among the new buys, the Yellow Army roped in New Zealand opener Devon Conway (INR 10 million), acquired the services of Proteas all-rounder Dwaine Pretorious (INR 5 million) and went hard to add some unknown players as well -- such as Tushar Despande (INR 2 million), Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Bhagat Varma, Prashant Solanki and C Hari Nishaanth -- to bolster their bench strength.

Among the big misses, CSK didn't go strongly after the likes of Ishan Kishan, David Warner, or pacer Kagiso Rabada and failed to re-sign Shardul Thakur and Faf du Plessis. The biggest name missing in their line-up is Chinna Thala Suresh Raina, also known as Mr. IPL. Raina has represented CSK since the tournament's inception, after playing for now-defunct Gujarat Lions (GL) in 2016 and 2017 editions, but saw his stocks going down considerably since 2018 to be left out.

CSK have considerably strengthened their all-round department with as many as over five players in the mix. Shivam Dube, who has joined the Dhoni-led brigade for INR 40 million (INR 4 crore), will add to their batting. On the other hand, Kiwi speedster Adam Milne (INR 19 million) and England's death-overs specialist Chris Jordan (INR 36 million) will also like to replicate ex-CSK pacers' success in the upcoming 2022 season.

Complete squad for Dhoni-led CSK for IPL 2022:

Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Devon Conway, Subhranshu Senapati, Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Adam Milne, Mukesh Choudhary, Dwayne Bravo, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Prashant Solanki

Remaining purse: INR 29.5 million