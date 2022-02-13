Mumbai Indians complete squad for IPL 2022: Ishan Kishan, Jofra Archer top buys for Rohit Sharma & Co.

After a pretty quiet first day, Mumbai Indians (MI) sprung into action on day 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction on Sunday (February 13). The five-time champions had broken the bank to go all out in getting back young Indian wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan for a whopping sum of Rs 15.25 crore (INR 152.5 million) on the first day of the mega auction.

Mumbai Indians made England pacer Jofra Archer their priority signing on the second day of the mega auction and went all guns blazing to get him despite him not being available for the IPL 2022 season due to his ongoing recovery from an elbow injury. Archer will be in action in the IPL from the 2023 season.

The acquisition of Archer became one of the major talking points on social media as Mumbai Indians fans relished the prospect of having Jasprit Bumrah and Archer bowl in tandem for the five-time champions from the 2023 season onwards. Apart from Bumrah and Archer, MI also added pacers like Basil Thampi, Jaydev Unadkat and Tymal Mills to further strengthen their pace attack.

Mumbai Indians managed to get Archer for a reasonable amount of Rs 8 crore (INR 80 million) while they also spent big on Singapore all-rounder Tim David, who was signed for a sum of whopping Rs 8.25 crore (INR 82.5 million). After leaving it too late, Mumba Indians eventually managed to set up a challenging squad ahead of the new season.

Here is a look at Mumbai Indians' complete squad for IPL 2022:

Retained players: Rohit Sharma (16 Cr), Jasprit Bumrah (12 Cr), Suryakumar Yadav (8 Cr), Kieron Pollard (6 Cr)

Auction signings

Batsmen & Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan (15.25 Cr), Dewald Brevis (3 Cr)

Bowlers: Basil Thampi (0.30 Cr), Murugan Ashwin (1.60 Cr), Jaydev Unadkat (1.30 Cr), Mayank Markande (0.65 Cr), Tymal Mills (1.50 Cr), Riley Meredith (1 Cr)

Allrounders: N Tilak Varma (1.70 Cr), Sanjay Yadav (0.50 Cr), Jofra Archer (8 Cr), Daniel Sams (2.6 Cr), Tim David (8.25 Cr), Mohammed Arshad Khan (0.20 Cr), Ramandeep Singh (0.20 Cr)