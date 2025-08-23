/Argentina FA confirms Lionel Messi's visit to Kerala, legendary forward to play friendly match in November

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) has officially confirmed Lionel Messi’s visit to India on Saturday (Aug 23) as they will play a friendly match in Kerala in November. Messi, Argentina’s captain and 2022 FIFA World Cup winner, will travel to India during the last international break of the year. The legendary forward will also be in India in December on a four-city tour, but Indian fans will now have the opportunity to see Messi play on the Indian turf with the 2026 FIFA World Cup less than a year away.

Messi’s visit to India confirmed

"The Argentine national team, led by Lionel Scaloni, will have two FIFA friendlies in the remainder of 2025. The first, in October, from the 6th to the 14th, will be played in the United States (opponents and cities to be determined). The second, a FIFA friendly in November, from the 10th to the 18th, will be played in Luanda, Angola, and Kerala, India (opponents to be determined)," the AFA said in a statement on Saturday morning.

Messi, who is Argentina’s captain and leading goal scorer, will be preparing for the FIFA World Cup as Argentina look to defend their title. While the opponents are yet to be confirmed, Messi’s visit to India will have millions of Indian football fans on the edge of their seats.

Argentina are heavy favourites to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup and will look to face a top opponent in India to prepare for the showpiece in the United States.

Messi to be on four-city India tour in December

While November’s visit will be part of an international assignment, Messi will be in India in December, where he will visit Bengaluru, Kolkata, Mumbai and Delhi. He is set to play an exhibition match at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium before concluding the trip in Delhi, where he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.