/Messi invitation cost Kerala govt INR 13 lakh; officials travelled to Spain using public money – Report

The Kerala government has reportedly spent INR 13 lakh on their travel to Spain to invite Argentina and former Barcelona great Lionel Messi to come and play in India later this year. Contrary to earlier reports that Kerala Sports Minister (V. Abdurahiman) admitted to not spending a single penny to invite the global football star to visit the country, the officials have spent public money on the same, only for Messi to cancel his program due to logistical issues. In the latest development, not just the Sports Minister, but two other officials, including the Sports Department Secretary and Director of Sports and Youth Affairs, also accompanied him to Spain in September last year.

A Times of India (TOI) report states that V. Abdurahiman, who earlier, due to political motivation, considering Kerala is a massive Argentina and Messi fan base, claimed remarks of the state government not spending a single rupee on Messi’s invitation, was part of the entourage that flew to Spain to invite him to come to India.

Messi off to cricket ground

A global football hero, Messi, will visit India in December, later this year, but through different organisers, travelling to Kolkata, Mumbai and Delhi during this brief visit. Although several reports of the Cricket Association of Bengal having finalised Messi’s visit to the iconic cricket stadium in Eden Gardens did the rounds on social media, a Telegraph report suggested that they haven’t received any official word from Messi’s camp on his potential visit to the venue.

“It’s a surprise to me that Messi will be coming to the Eden when we have received no official communication yet on the matter. I’m really surprised as to how this news (Messi at the Eden) is going around,” CAB president Snehasish Ganguly said, per the UK-based outlet.



“We first need to take permission from the Army and then discuss it with our apex body. But as of now, we haven’t received any official communication,” another CAB official said, also quoted by The Telegraph.



Meanwhile, on his upcoming visit to India, Messi is said to be playing cricket with Indian cricket stalwarts – ODI captain Rohit Sharma and batting giant Virat Kohli at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

