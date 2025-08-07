/Uncertainty lingers over ISL's future as AIFF proposes Super Cup from September

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) convened a crucial meeting with Indian Super League (ISL) clubs in New Delhi on Thursday (August 7) to chart the roadmap for the upcoming 2025–2026 season. Chaired by AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey, the meeting included 13 club CEOs, representatives from Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), and other top AIFF officials.

The federation reassured stakeholders that the Indian Super League would continue to be hosted in India and proposed that the Super Cup be held before the league kicks off. The move is aimed at aligning the domestic calendar to conclude by May 31, 2026, in compliance with AFC eligibility guidelines.

"Football is a matter of national interest. Individuals may change, but the game must go on," said the AIFF president. “Given the pre-season requirements and the tight calendar, the Super Cup is expected to take place before the ISL to provide clubs with six to eight weeks of pre-season.”

Meanwhile, Chaubey assured that all football activities and tournaments will proceed as committed. He said, “We have 22 national tournaments (including ISL), with over 1,800 matches played last year. Football in India will continue uninterrupted, like, Madhya Pradesh, the U17 women’s and the U23 men’s national teams which are camping in Bengaluru, and the U20 women’s national team, which is currently playing the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers in Myanmar, and the AIFF Futsal Club Championship, which began on August 3, in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand."



A follow-up meeting is expected in the coming week to finalise the Super Cup’s schedule and logistics.