Suarez scores penalty in each half to see Miami through against Tigres in Messi’s absence

Luis Suarez scored a penalty in each half to give Inter Miami a 2-1 victory over Tigres UANL on Wednesday (Aug 20), stepping up to fill the void after Lionel Messi was ruled out of the Leagues Cup quarter-final clash. Messi, who has battled a "minor" muscle injury since a Leagues Cup group match on August 2, returned Saturday after a two-week absence, scoring a goal after coming on as a substitute in a 3-1 win over the Los Angeles Galaxy. However, the 38-year-old World Cup winner was ruled out against Tigres as Inter advanced in the cross-border club competition for teams from Major League Soccer and Mexico's Liga MX.

In a duel that produced few scoring chances, veteran Uruguay striker Suarez was the difference as Inter kept alive their hopes of regaining the title they won in 2023, during Messi's first season in MLS.

Things swung Miami's way in the 20th minute when Javier Aquino slid to intercept a cross, and the ball hit his left arm in the area.

The referee awarded the penalty, and the 38-year-old Suarez converted.

Tempers flared, with Suarez moving to calm things down after Miami teammate Rodrigo De Paul and Uruguayan compatriot Fernando Gorriaran exchanged words.

Inter coach Javier Mascherano was sent off at halftime, receiving a red card for heated protestations to officials after injury time dragged on past what had been indicated.

Mascherano watched from a front row of the stands when Tigres grabbed their equaliser in the 67th minute, Angel Correa slipping between two defenders and beating Miami keeper Oscar Ustari.

Another handball by Aquino in the 87th minute, confirmed by VAR, gave Miami another penalty and Suarez converted again, this time going to the left as goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman dived in the opposite direction.

Miami's game with Tigres was one of four Leagues Cup quarter-finals set for Wednesday.

Mexico's Toluca face Orlando City before Los Angeles Galaxy host Pachuca, while the Seattle Sounders take on Puebla at home. There's more at stake than the Leagues Cup trophy. Both finalists and the third-place match winner will qualify for the Concacaf Champions Cup, with the Leagues Cup champion securing direct entry to the Champions Cup round of 16.