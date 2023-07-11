Football: Ange Postecoglou has no 'assurances' about Harry Kane staying in Tottenham

Ange Postecoglou, the newly-appointed manager of the English Premier League (EPL) club Tottenham Hotspur, hasn't been given 'any assurances' about Harry Kane. The England captain, who is entering his last year of the contract, is on the radar of many foreign clubs. Bayern Munich of German Bundesliga have shown the strongest interest in Kane as per the reports.

Postecoglou, however, wants Kane in his team and hopes that the English skipper wants the same as well.

"I don't think it's my role to sit there and treat people in a manner because of their circumstances. I treat everyone the same.

"Harry is already an important figure in the history of this football club. He's one of the premier players in the world. I want him here and I want to make this club successful. I'm certain he wants that as well," said the Hotspur coach on Monday, July 10 in his first conference since being named the manager.

Postecoglou, however, is keen to speak with Kane when the Spur star reports for preseason training on Wednesday, July 12.

"It's not going to be a conversation where we come out with some kind of understanding," Postecoglou said.

"I just want to introduce myself and I want to know what he wants to happen to make this football club successful then we'll go out there on the training ground and make it happen.

"I haven't had any assurances and I wouldn't expect any. With these type of situations you're never dealing with certainties. I can only go with what I know right now. Harry is part of the squad and looking forward to being back and part of the players."

Amid talk that Kane might be leaving Tottenham, ESPN reported that Kane has been told that he's not available for transfer this summer and the club doesn't plans to offload him either.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE