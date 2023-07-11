IND vs WI: 35-year-old Ajinkya Rahane brushes aside age question, says he's 'still young'

IND vs WI: India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane recently made a comeback in red-ball cricket after a blistering IPL 2023. The right-hand batter proved his selection right and made a gutsy 89 in his return during India's loss in WTC 2023 final against Australia. The batter, however, turned 35 last month. While many think Rahane is approaching the twilight of his career, the batsman disagrees.

"What do you mean by at this age? I'm still young. There's still a lot of cricket left in me," said Rahane while replying to a question about his age during a press conference ahead of India's first Test against West Indies. India currently are in West Indies for a full tour comprising of two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is. The first Test of the two-match series starts July 12.

"I had a good IPL, I scored runs in domestic cricket too. Batting-wise, I got a lot of confidence. I have worked a lot on my fitness in the last 1 and a half years. Right now, I'm enjoying the kind of cricket I'm playing and not thinking too far ahead. Each and every match is important personally as well as for the team," he added. IND vs WI: India's new No. 3 With Cheteshwar Pujara dropped, India will have a new number in the first Test. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who received their maiden India Test call up, are in contention for the slot. Speaking on the opportunity for the youngsters, Rahane said, "Great opportunity for the individual who will be playing in place of Pujara. I'm not sure who will play. All the players are experienced, I'm sure it'll be a great opportunity for whoever plays."

The Indian vice-captain also said he's 'very happy' for his fellow Mumbaikar Jaiswal, who is the frontrunner to make his debut in the first WI Test ahead of Gaikwad.

"Firstly, I'm really happy for Jaiswal. Did well for Mumbai, and in the IPL. He scored a lot of runs in the Duleep Trophy. His numbers are really good. He should bat the way he has been batting and not think too much about international cricket. It's all about going out there and expressing yourself," Rahane said. India wary of West Indies The two-time ICC ODI World Cup champions (1975 and '79) are out of the upcoming edition of the quadrennial event scheduled to be held in India from October 5. India, however, are not taking West Indies lightly.

"We are not taking West Indies lightly at all. We don't know too much about the outside noise. Their performance at home in Test cricket has been pretty good. Our focus will be to back our strengths and play good cricket," Rahane said.

